Racist abuse sparked takeaway punch-up

A 24-year-old man from Douglas has been ordered to work 80 hours community service after fighting in a takeaway.

Jordan Maguire, of Anagh Coar Road, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The Deputy High Bailiff heard how, on October 14, Maguire was at the Flaming Great takeaway, on Buck’s Road, Douglas, when he said he was racially abused by another man.

A fight broke out with both men throwing punches and spilled out on to the pavement outside.

At one stage the other man was said to have gone back into the takeaway and got a piece of wood but Maguire managed to disarm him.

Both men suffered facial injuries during the fight and Maguire was bitten on the ear.

CCTV footage was viewed from a neighbouring property. It showed the pair throwing punches at each other and people running out of the takeaway.

In a police interview Maguire admitted that he was in the takeaway when he said the other man swore at him and started to racially abuse him.

He said that he got angry and he confronted the man, standing face to face with him. He said both of them then began throwing punches and grabbed each other by the collar, grappling until the altercation moved outside.

Maguire conceded that he had the opportunity to walk away but he didn’t.

Defending Maguire in court, advocate Jim Travers handed in four letters of reference for his client.

Mr Travers also entered a basis of plea on behalf of Maguire which was accepted by the prosecution.

In it Maguire said: ‘I was approached by the other man and abused racially. I lost my self-control and acted beyond self-defence.

‘He bit my ear and got a wooden plank [to be used as a weapon].

‘I struck him with punches only.’

Mr Travers said: ‘My client was approached by a man he didn’t know while he was completing his order.

‘There had been a minor issue with his card. There was no reason for the other man to use the words he did.

‘Nevertheless Mr Maguire is remorseful.

‘He has no previous convictions and strong references.

‘He had been in the takeaway to order some food. He had his ear bitten and has gone through various procedures as a result of that.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘It’s clear there was considerable provocation in terms of racist language.

‘References describe you as a “pleasant well-mannered young man with a calm temperament”.

‘You should have walked away.’