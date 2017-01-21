Raging at post office staff costs man £300

A man who raged at staff in a Douglas post office has been fined by magistrates.

Edward Michael Lewin, of The Lhargan, Glen Maye, launched into a tirade against counter staff last June at the branch at the Isle of Man Business Park.

The 38-year-old told them: ‘You have not got a clue.

‘This is the problem with government employees and it is the problem with the Isle of Man, and I feel like punching that smug look off your face.’

Events were recorded on CCTV. Though there was no sound, Barry Swain, for the prosecution, told the court footage showed Lewin behaving agitatedly and his demeanour appeared aggressive.

Police caught up with Lewin at work.

He identified himself to them but refused to go to the police station for a voluntary interview.

He did, however, submit to an interview at work. He told them he barely remembered what had happened and did not recall if he swore at any members of staff.

Lewin had earlier denied a charge under section two of the Public Order Act but admitted a lesser charge under section three of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress. No evidence was offered on the other charge, which was withdrawn by the court.

Defending him, advocate Roger Kane said Lewin would almost certainly have entered an immediate guilty plea had the lesser charge been put at the outset.

Indeed, he suggested the matter had initially been ‘over-charged’.

‘He is a vulnerable person who struggles with day-to-day social interaction,’ he said.

‘He suffers with stress and anxiety and has difficulties with officialdom.

‘Although there is no official diagnosis as yet, there is a possibility he could have some Asperger’s-type condition so he lacks quite the same control that other people have.

‘He got upset and in the heat of the moment, he expressed himself in the way that he did.’

He said Lewin found it hard to recollect the precise details of events on the day.

He told the court the defendant was taking steps to address his problems and was currently signed off work through ill-health.

Magistrates’ chairman John Hellowell told him: ‘Behaviour of that kind is not acceptable in public.

‘It’s not a good thing to do. We take account that you have problems with social skills.’

He was fined £300 and must pay costs of £50.