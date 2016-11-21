Raising awareness of incurable bone cancer

A couple from the south of the island have organised a coffee morning to help raise awareness and funds to fight an incurable form of bone cancer.

David Christian, aged 65, who lives in Surby, was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in September last year.

He first thought he was suffering from sciatica, a pain which is caused by any irritation or compression to the sciatic nerve thatruns from the back of the pelvis to the feet.

However, when he had an x-ray and blood tests it was discovered that he had kidney failure, a symptom of myeloma, and a large hole in his pelvic bone.

An MRI scan revealed that, in addition to pelvic damage, three vertebra had been crushed by the cancer and he was taken by air ambulance to Liverpool Royal Hospital where he stayed for five weeks.

Following radiation therapy to his pelvis and a long operation to repair the spinal damage, David began treatment with chemotherapy, steroids and thalidomide to fight the cancer.

After 15 weeks of treatment he was told he was in remission, and he has been in remission since February.

Annette said: ‘Myeloma is incurable and we know it’ll come back again.

‘David has fortnightly blood tests plus we have regular trips to Liverpool to see the myeloma clinic, the spinal clinic and orthopaedics clinic in order to keep checks on any changes in blood and check out any new bone pain, both of which are symptoms of the myeloma flaring up again.’

The coffee morning is part of Myeloma UK’s Coffee Morning Month throughout November.

Its aim is to raise awareness of the disease and raise funds for Myeloma UK, a charity which focusses on developing new treatments for patients and providing information and support.

It will be held on Thursday, November 24, at The Tee Caddy at Rowany Golf Club from 10.30am to 2pm.

There will be cakes and drinks and a raffle will be held with prizes donated from businesses and residents.

To find out more go to www.myeloma.org.uk