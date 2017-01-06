Ramsey Choral concert

Ramsey Choral, under musical director Nigel Harrison, will give a concert on Sunday ( January 8) at 2.30pm in Trinity Church, Waterloo Road, Ramsey.

Grieg, Arvo Part, Gorecki and Rutter are among the composers whose choral music will be featured.

There will be guest performances by The Mill Ensemble and Christa McCartney, who will play Manx melodies on the harp.

Admission is free and there will be refreshments afterwards.