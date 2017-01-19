Rates cut in Marown

Marown Commissioners are reducing the parish rates for the second year in a row for the forthcoming financial year 2017/18.

The rates are being reduced by 1.33 per cent from 150p in the pound to 148p in the pound.

This further reduction means the authority has reduced its rates by 4.5 per cent over the last two years.

Chairman of the commissioners Alex Toohey said: ‘I’m delighted that we have been able to reduce the rates again for the residents of the parish.

‘Ever since the devolution of services from central government we have worked hard to streamline these responsibilities.

‘The knock-on effect of this is increased efficiency in the management of our finances without compromising the value of services to the rate payer.

‘We are not blind to the fact that rates will have to be increased at some point in the future thanks to rising costs at the Energy for Waste Plant [the incinerator] and further services being passed on, however we’re more than happy to reduce them while we can.’

Other authorities have not yet set their rates.