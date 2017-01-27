Rates go up in some areas, fall in others

Douglas rates are set to rise in the new financial year by 1.49 per cent.

This year’s level has been set by the council at 408p in the pound, 6p up on last year’s rate of 402p.

Presenting the new rate to councillors, council leader David Christian said the local authority had a budget of £40 million with which to provide a multitude of services.

In 2010, 2012 and 2016 he said there had been no increase in the rate and in 2011 and 2014 it had risen by just one half of 1 per cent.

Over the same six- year period, he said inflation measured by the Manx retail price index had risen by 35 per cent, which would have equated to a 135p in the pound increase in the rates.

In fact, in that period he said the total increase had been 23p.

He said some savings had been made by reducing the council workforce with 28 full time posts gone. A new apprentice scheme had been launched, creating seven posts in conjunction with the Isle of Man College.

He sounded a note of caution on the subject of so-called ‘Brexit’ and the effect of a possible rise in interest rates. Even a 1 per cent rise, he said, could see the council having to find an extra £40,000.

Domestic rates in Onchan will rise by 2p to 312p in the pound for the 2017 financial year. The rise of 0.65 per cent equates to an extra £3 for the average home in the district.

And the ‘prompt payment’ discount for ratepayers who pay in full by June 30 has been cut to 4 per cent.

The figures were agreed by the local authority on Monday.

Commissioners’ chairman Robin Turton said: ‘The board members wished to sustain the current level of services to the community whilst working to find more cost effective and innovative ways of provided these services.’

A strategic review is underway at Onchan Park to determine whether it continues to meets the needs of residents, he said.

The authority will continue its rolling programme of maintenance and replacement of facilities. The refurbished Onchan Youth and Community Centre is due to re-open in March.

Lead member for finance and general services Martin Macfarlane said it’s hoped the budget will create a ‘small surplus’ which can be reinvested.

He said the surplus, along with reserves, would ensure the authority’s medium term finances ‘remain predictable and sustainable’.

A parish rate has also been set for Braddan of 200p in the pound for the coming financial year 2017-18.

This represents a reduction of 2.44 per cent on last year and is the fifth rate reduction in as many years.

Commissioners said the reduction was because of a number of factors including savings in administration costs and a reduction in the cost of providing refuse and recycling services.

Plans for the future include a community centre project at Strang Corner Field, the sale of Cronkbourne village and demolition of Snugborough farm house in Union Mills, possibly to make way for affordable housing. Improvements are also planned to the heritage trail, promoting it as a commuter route into Douglas.

Other authorities that have announced their new rate level include Patrick, which rises by 14 per cent to 160p.

Arbory rises by 2p to 117p and Rushen rises 10p from 85 to 95p.

Rushen also charges £65 per house (up £2) for rubbish collection. Marown: down 2p to 14p. Michael was unchanged at 136p; Lezayre also unchanged at 84 p.

Many authorities are yet to determine their rates.