This week’s Isle of Man Courier is available to read as an emagazine.

The papers are delivered to almost 40,000 homes and businesses around the island.

But we know many of our readers want to get access to the latest news and sport plus jobs, property and motors adverts online.

Click this link and follow the simple instructions to turn pages and zoom in and out: Isle of Man Courier, September 16, 2016

To advertise in the Isle of Man Courier, or any Isle of Man Newspapers publication, call 670000 during office hours or email ads@newsiom.co.im

To get in touch with the newsdesk, call 695697 or email newsdesk@newsiom.co.im

---------------

Did you know you can now have a digital edition of the Isle of Man Examiner delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe or buy a single edition - it’s up to you. Find out more here: Isle of Man Examiner digital edition

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Read this week’s Isle of Man Courier online: September 16, 2016 Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...