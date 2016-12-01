Ready to take the plunge on New Year’s Day?

A month today hundreds of people will plunge into the sea at beaches all over the Isle of Man.

The New Year’s Day dip has become a tradition in many beaches.

In Ramsey RNLI is hosting one that will raise money for the RNLI and the children of Bunscoill Rhumsaa.

Registration is from 10am at Ramsey RNLI Station on South Promenade, Ramsey, with the dip itself taking place at 11am from Ramsey RNLI slipway.

Members of Ramsey RNLI’s volunteer lifeboat crew will be hand to give safety advice.

They will also be on the beach and in the water looking after the safety of dippers and spectators alike. Dippers should come along prepared with suitable warm clothing to change into afterwards.

A registration donation of £2 per person is suggested and dippers are also encouraged to raise some sponsorship money for the RNLI charity and Bunscoill Rhumsaa.

Registration and sponsorship forms are available from Ramsey RNLI Shop, Bunscoill Rhumsaa, Ramsey Town Library as well as Ramsey RNLI Station.

Alternatively, dippers can just turn up and register on the day, but please note that a responsible adult must accompany and sign in young people under the age of 16 years.

Around 70 plucky souls braved the icy waves of Ramsey Bay for the 2016 Ramsey New Year Chilly Dip raising just short of £1,400 for Ramsey RNLI and the pupils of Bunscoill Rhumsaa.

The Peel New Year’s Day Dip will take at midday.

Sponsor forms are now available and can be obtained from Green’s Jewellers in Michael Street, Peel. Call 843974.

The three charities supported this time are, Peel Lifeboat, Multiple Sclerosis and Peel Anti Cancer.

There are likely to be lots more dips taking place.

If you’re organising one, let us know.

Email newsdesk@newsiom.co.im with details. Don’t forget to include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we need to.