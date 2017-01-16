Recruiting actors for Dad’s Army roles

Can you see yourself as Captain Mainwaring, or as the weary and slightly aloof figure of Sergeant Wilson.

Or perhaps you have always wanted to cry out ‘Don’t Panic!’, in your finest Corporal Jones voice.

If so, the Service Players are asking for anyone who would like to be in their forthcoming production of ‘Dad’s Army’ to come along to open auditions, which are being held on Friday, January 20, and Tuesday, January 24.

The Service Players are to put on stage productions of three classic Dad’s Army shows, ‘Mum’s Army’, where Captain Mainwaring allows women to join the hapless regiment, ‘The Godiva Affair’ , in which the men rally round to raise money to pay for a Spitfire, and the legendary episode ‘The Deadly Attachment’, which features the crack Walmington-On-Sea guarding the crew of a U-Boat.

This particular episode features the all time famous line ‘Don’t Tell Him, Pike!’

With three episodes to cover, the Service Players have to find a cast of 26 to fill all the roles, and producer Alex Brindley is appealing to anyone who has ever wanted to tread the boards at the Gaiety to get in touch.

‘It is a very large cast, so we need some extra help to do this production justice,’he said. ‘We’re calling members of other societies to join us, and anyone who ever fancied acting but didn’t know how to get into it. This could be your introduction to stage acting, amongst a fun team.’

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Service Players, and Alex feels that recreating Dad’s Army is a fitting way of marking such an age.

‘It’s particularly pertinent because it’s set during the war and, of course, the Service Players was founded during the Second World War, by Jon Pertwee and others in the services.’

Past performances have included versions of ‘ Blackadder Goes Forth’, ‘Blackadder II’, ‘Fawlty Towers’, ‘Allo Allo and last year’s ‘Vicar of Dibley’.

The auditions will take place at the Follan Natural Health Centre, Carr’s Lane, Tromode from 7.30pm.

For more information, contact The Service Players on 674660.