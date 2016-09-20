Reduced timetable on steam railway

A reduced timetable has been introduced on the Steam Railway after a spate of technical problems left the line with only one serviceable loco.

There would normally be four return services a day, Thursday through to Monday, on the Port Erin line at this time of year.

But with only one engine in use, no.8 Fenella, there has been just one service to and from Port Erin, with other trains terminating at Castletown.

The one Port Erin departure leaves 30 minutes before the previous published timetable, which has caused some confusion among passengers. But last Saturday, there were no trains at all to and from Port Erin and passengers were asked to use the normal service bus instead.

The £400,000 diesel loco is still awaiting repair, having been out of service since June 2015.

A revised timetable is being implemented from this Thursday (September 22) and will continue for the remainder of the 2016 season.

On most days, the steam train will depart Douglas at 9.50am for Port Erin and returning from Port Erin at 11.30am.

The train will then operate from Douglas to Castletown departing Douglas at 13.50, returning from Castletown at 14.27. The final daily departure on timetable is 15.50 out of Douglas to Castletown, returning at 16.27.

Passengers are advised to check the revised timetable before planning their journey as departure times will vary on a number of days.

All Dining Car services will be operated as advertised including the Commuter Club, Pie and Mash train and themed nights.

The revised timetable can be found on www.rail.im.

Director of transport services Ian Longworth said: ‘Isle of Man Railways appreciates that many passengers will be disappointed with the reduced level of steam services and we apologise for any inconvenience. We operate Victorian locomotives and we have experienced a high level of failures that require substantial repairs.’