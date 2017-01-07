Refurbished railway station is taking shape

The new look Port Erin railway station is taking shape.

The flat roofed annex which was once a shop unit has been demolished, a belfry topped by a weather vane has been reinstated, and the awning has been removed and replaced with a new canopy that wraps around the building.

The work also involves refurbishing the toilet facilities.

The village bus station will relocate from Bridson Street to a layby outside the station.

Once passengers are dropped off and picked up outside the station, buses will return via the Promenade and Bay View Road.

Station Road itself will be reconstructed, and there will be new paving and street furniture together with a new public open space created by the railway museum.

Planning approval was secured in 2013 following the recommendation of a planning inspector who said the scheme would ‘substantially enhance’ the character and appearance of the station.

But David Booth of the Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters’ Association, has said he believed the project to be ‘flawed’ and the money could be better spent elsewhere in Port Erin.