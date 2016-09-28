Refusal for hot food trailer at beauty spot

Plans for a mobile food retail unit on Douglas Head have been refused by planners.

Coastline Catering Limited applied (16/00512/C) to government planners to change the use of a parking space on Douglas Head Road, near the turning area, for the retail unit.

But the application was turned down, with planners saying it was contrary to the Isle of Man Strategic Plan.

In the decision notice, it states: ‘The siting of a mobile catering trailer, situated in such a prominent location would create a visually incongruous feature in the street scene which would detract from the character of the area and have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the Douglas Head area.’

It continues: ‘The use of the car parking space to accommodate the mobile trailer and the nature of the hot food business and its position would encourage indiscriminate short-term on-street parking in the turning head at the top of Douglas Head Road to the detriment of highway safety.’

In the application, it outlined their intention was to sell hot dogs, burgers, fries and salads.

The self-contained unit would be equipped with hot plate grills, microwave and bain-marie.

The plan was to trade there initially for six months, 11.30am to 6.30pm each day, subject to demand.

Douglas Council opposed the proposal saying the site was not zoned for retail use.

They submitted that while there would be ‘potential amenity benefits to users of the public open space, these do not outweigh the planning considerations’.

Meanwhile, an application by Colin Kinnin for a mobile snack van to be sited at the Point of Ayre (16/00513/C), submitted at a similar time to Coastline Catering’s application for Douglas Head, was later withdrawn.