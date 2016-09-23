Relive Proms celebrations at two concerts this weekend

If you couldn’t make the Royal Albert Hall for the spectacular culmination of the 2016 BBC Proms season, then fear not!

There are two chances to enjoy world-famous Last Night celebrations in the island this weekend.

The Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass will be bringing pomp, pageantry and a whole load of fun to the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday (September 24).

And the following evening (Sunday) Rushen Silver Band will be doing the same with a concert at the Erin Arts Centre.

This year’s Cleveland Medal winner, Paul Costain, will be teaming up with both the bands as soloist.

Conducted by Ian Clague, the Manx Last Night of the Proms at the Gaiety Theatre includes a mix of contemporary and traditional repertoire, with classics interspersed by party pieces and party poppers!

Band chairman Ian Mansell said: ‘This really is an evening for all the family, whether the more serious music lovers or those who enjoy the patriotic flag waiving finale.

‘There will be everything you expect from the Last Night of the Proms, plus a few local extras thrown in for good measure.

‘It will be an enjoyable evening for all ages.’

With classics such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, Land of Hope and Glory and Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem - a piece considered England’s unofficial national anthem and celebrating its 100th birthday this year - look out also for the standardised finale of Fantasia on British Sea-Songs.

Saturday’s concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £12.75 for adults, £10.20 for seniors and £5.10 for under 16s.

They are available from the box office on 600555, the Welcome Centre and the Sea Terminal and at www.villagaiety.com

Meanwhile, Rushen Silver Band’s annual Last Night of the Proms concert will be conducted by John Kinley and John Bethell.

It starts at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £2 for under 18s. To book call 832662 or go to the box office, open Monday to Friday 10.30am to 4.30pm and 30 minutes before events start.