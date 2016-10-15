Remember to register your child - even if they go to private school

Parents of children who are educated either at home or privately have been warned they must register with the Department of Education and Children.

The rules apply to those teaching their children at home or sending them to private – rather than state – schools.

Andrew Shipley, legal and administration manager, said: ‘Responsibility for ensuring a child is educated rests with parents/guardians. If they do not register their child with one of the DEC’s 37 schools, they are legally required to complete a form advising how and, if at a private school, where their child is educated.

‘This should happen within three months of a child reaching compulsory school age, which is five.’

To get a registration form, visit www.gov.im/education

Otherwise, contact staff by calling 685820 or email admin@doe.gov.im