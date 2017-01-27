Remembering those who lost their lives in the First World War

Throughout 2017, simple crosses will be laid at Ramsey war memorial in memory of local men and women who lost their lives in the First World War.

Relatives are invited to attend these ceremonies, which are held at 6.30pm on the exact 100th anniversary of each loss and are organised by the commissioners and the Royal British Legion:

February 3: Private James Patrick Nichol, killed in action at the Battle of the Somme.

February 6: Able Seaman Alfred Kinrade, aged 21, who died when the minesweeping trawler HM Longset sank off Barry Island, South Wales.

February 21: Trimmer John Kerruish, who was aboard HMS Princess Alberta when she sank in the Aegean Sea.

February 28: Private John William Cannell, aged 23, killed in action in Flanders.