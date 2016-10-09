Riding Man TT film takes a step forward

The film based on the book Riding Man, by journalist and writer Mark Gardiner is now looking set to become a reality in the near future following years in development.

With a producer and director now in place and a screenplay virtually written, the pieces are falling into place and filming could even begin in the spring, according to producer Tom Guttrie.

Riding Man tells the story of Mark’s obsession with the TT which saw him give up his job, sell up and move to the Isle of Man with the sole objective of competing in the TT races.

Originally published in 2007, it’s a unique personal account of the racing written from the perspective of a participant and featuring many recognisable characters still involved today.

In recent months, the film project has taken strides forward with the appointment of writer, Todd Komarnicki who has almost completed the screenplay. His last film, Sully, topped the box office charts in America recently.

Commenting on the screenplay, Mark said: ‘Sully, like Riding Man, is a true story about a regular guy in an extraordinary situation. Reviewers have mentioned the way New York City is a character in the film. And a key feature of Riding Man is that the story is a love story to a place and the whole history of the race, not just “me on a motorcycle”.’

In Riding Man, Mark said he wanted his story to reach beyond the TT races’ fanbase - which he succeeded in doing almost but not quite.

He said: ‘I’ve now spent a lot of time with Todd, who is not, incidentally, a motorcyclist, and I really feel he’s the guy I’ve handed the baton to, who can take the story to a much wider audience. Paradoxically, we needed a screen writer who wasn’t already obsessed with motorcycles to find the story line that a mass audience can relate to.’

The film’s director is to be Antoine Fuqua who last year made Southpaw, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, about a professional boxer.

Mark said: ‘I felt good about him as a director when I read an article about how much work went into making the boxing scenes realistic. I do feel that it’s essential that the motorcycle parts of the film are credible and Fuqua’s got that commitment to realism, so I think the creative team is right.’

Fuqua’s next film, The Magnificent Seven, has just been released.

Mr Guttrie, who spent a month in the island in 2013 along with Mark and others involved in the project, has said the start date for filming would depend on the schedules of the people involved.

Mark added: ‘My story was always as much about the place as the race and if Todd does as good a job selling the Isle of Man in Ride (the working title for Riding Man) as he did selling Manhattan in Sully, the Isle of Man will be as pleased as I am,’