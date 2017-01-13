Rise in reception age pupils lacking social skills

Teachers have seen an increase in the number of children entering primary school lacking basic social skills since pre-school provision was privatised.

National Union of Teachers president Anne Swift raised the issue during a visit to the island earlier this week.

Lacking the social skills to be able to share equipment or cope in a classroom environment with one teacher, a lack of language development and not even being toilet trained were some of the concerns teachers had over reception class pupils (ages four and five).

‘Schools are having to do a lot of work helping children get on with each other so they don’t have behavioural issues,’ she said.

The Department of Education and Children announced in 2012 that it was privatising its teacher-led pre-schools and introducing credits for use with private and voluntary providers.

Under the credit system, parents could initially get a standard universal credit of £800 a year towards the cost of pre-school education or a higher credit of £1,500 a year for low-income families on benefits.

That level of credit provided, on average, just under five hours a week of free nursery care or just under nine hours per week for the higher credit.

But at the July Tynwald sitting, the standard credit was raised to £1,700 per annum, giving a child the chance of attending sessions up to 10 hours per week or 12 and a half hours a week of pre-schooling for those from families on the higher credit.

Mrs Swift said that in 2012 the DEC, then led by Minister Peter Karran, had ‘picked the wrong thing to cut’ and that studies showed that there were better outcomes for children if there has been investment in early years’ provision.

She described the quality of the private pre-school providers as ‘variable’.

A DEC spokesman told the Manx Independent the 2012 change had established a ‘more universal system’ but added: ‘It has become clear, however, that this universal system still needs to be extended and we will continue to work in partnership with schools and pre-school settings in order to ensure that all pupils are ready for school, by the time they start in reception classes.

‘Though it is impossible to ascribe a single cause, there is anecdotal evidence, that in some areas teachers have identified poorer social skills, though, of course in areas where previously there had been no provision the evidence appears to demonstrate an improvement.’

The DEC is working on an Early Years Strategy ‘which will include enhancing the current pre-school provision across the island,’ the spokesman added.

Education Minister Graham Cregeen’s 2016 election manifesto stated: ‘The introduction of pre-school vouchers has had mixed results. I would investigate if the provision would produce better results if pre-school worked with, or alongside the education provision within our primary schools.’

In the Programme for Government the Council of Ministers has pledged to improve standards and availabilty of pre-school education.