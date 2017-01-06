Rise in the cost of fuel pushes inflation up

Consumers in the Isle of Man have seen huge rises in the cost of fuel.

But the rate of inflation in the Isle of Man stayed the same in December as the month before.

Figures from the government show that rise in the figure as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI) was 1 per cent from 12 months previously.

The government’s economic affairs department says that there were rising prices in transport, recreation, culture, housing, water and electricity.

Petrol and diesel prices shot up 10 per cent since December 2015. Heating oil rocketed by 21 per cent.

The basket of goods upon which inflation is measured was taken from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2013.

While the price of fuel rose steeply, there were declines in some areas: children’s outerwear (10.3 per cent), biscuits and cakes (8.9 per cent), gas (7 per cent), bacon (9.4 per cent) and butter (7.4 per cent).

But potatoes rose 15 per cent, tea was up 13.5 per cent. DIY materials by 18.1 per cent and contact lens solution 17.6 per cent and fruit 8.7 per cent.

The Retail Prices Index, which uses different weightings and includes housing costs, rose by much more. It hit 6.4 per cent.

RPI was, until recently, the main measure publicised by the government.