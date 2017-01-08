‘Rising star’ Peter honoured

St German’s Cathedral organist and director of music Dr Peter Litman has been awarded an Honoury Fellowship from the Guild of Church Musicians.

The Guild is a national organisation created to promote and maintain a high standard of music in cathedrals and churches throughout the land.

Desmond Tutu

An honorary fellowship is a highly prestigious award which an organisation can bestow, on an annual basis, to distinguished individuals who have a connection with the organisation, and who have made an outstanding contribution to their chosen field.

The presentation was made at evensong in St Michael’s Cornhill church in London, by the Bishop of Norwich, Right Reverend Graham James who said while presenting the award: ‘Peter Litman is a musician who has proved something that we all knew was true.

‘From 2001 to 2009 he was organist and choirmaster of St Martin’s in Canterbury.

‘There, he established a professional quartet that sang once a month, putting on a full-scale mass setting on Sunday mornings.

‘Before long the congregation increased – with families and young children – who preferred this to the “family service” down the road.

‘The children commented about worship “with awe and wonder”, showing beyond all doubt that quality worship attracts people, especially young people, and, most especially, children.’

Peter is joining the ranks of luminaries such as Archbishop Desmond Tutu who has also previously received the award. Bishop James continued: ‘Peter was an articled pupil of Roger Fisher, who is one of this country’s finest organists.

‘He went on to work with many groups before coming director of music at St German’s Cathedral in Peel.’

‘His Bishop has written of Peter’s extraordinary tenacity, combining talent, commitment and skill that have transformed the cathedral from that of a parish church to excellence, with a full choral tradition.

‘Peter’s skill is matched by his hard work and diligence – the watchwords for any successful organist and choirmaster. He is a rising star in the church music world and we are pleased to honour him today with our highest award, the honorary fellowship.’