RNLI display draws to close

Time is running out to view the RNLI’s ‘Hope in the Great War’ exhibit at the House of Manannan.

The touring exhibition celebrates courage during the First World War and tells the story of six heroic RNLI rescues with interactive displays. Find out about the effects of war on Manx RNLI crews and how the people of the Isle of Man managed to crew and maintain six RNLI lifeboat stations in the midst of the war zone that was the Irish Sea.

The exhibition runs until Sunday (September 18). The House of Manannan is open daily from 10am to 5pm.