RNLI wine evening

Peel RNLI Ladies’ Guild is organising a Wine and Savouries evening on Friday, November 25, at Peel Golf Club, at 7.30pm.

There will be an auction of donated goods. Donations are welcome and should be dropped in to the golf club on the day.

Tickets are available from Julie Marshall via 842880, Shirley Collis via 845708, or Margaret Kelly on 842731.

