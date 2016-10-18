Road closure in Onchan following serious accident

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

An emergency road closure has been put in place in Onchan following what police describe as a serious road traffic accident.

The incident took place shortly before 10am towards the bottom end of Royal Avenue.

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

Royal Avenue has been closed from its junction with Albert Drive and Central Drive down to the entrance with Port Jack Glen.

More details to follow.

Back to the top of the page