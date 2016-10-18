Road reopens following serious accident in Onchan

The scene in Onchan this morning (Tim Norton)

An emergency road closure was put in place in Onchan earlier today (Tuesday) following what police describe as a serious road traffic accident.

The incident took place shortly before 10am towards the bottom end of Royal Avenue.

Royal Avenue was closed from its junction with Albert Drive and Central Drive down to the entrance with Port Jack Glen.

It reopened at around 1.45pm.

