Road scheme won’t finish until October

Roadworks taking place on the main Ballabeg to Colby road are going to take weeks longer than originally planned.

The scheme, which began in mid August was originally scheduled to be completed in three weeks.

Buy now the roadworks are not due to finish until October 3.

The road has been closed from Cronk y Thatcher in Colby to the B42 Ronague Road in Ballabeg on a rolling basis each day between 9.15am and 5pm.

In a statement, the Department of Infrastructure’s highways division said the scheme turned out to be a bigger job than first thought.

It said: ‘Work taking place on the A7 Ballabeg to Colby Road will continue during September to enable further improvements to be carried out.

‘During the scheme it has become apparent that sections of the road require full reconstruction rather than just resurfacing.

‘In addition, the opportunity is being taken to widen a section of footpath in Ballabeg leading to Arbory primary school, which involves replacing and repositioning part of the water main. New hydrants and water feeds to nearby properties will also be installed.’

Once Arbory school reopens tomorrow (Wednesday), the road will be fully closed only when necessary, said the highways division.

At other times, traffic lights will be in operation to help the flow of vehicles.

The school will be accessible during pick-up and drop-off times and access to properties will be maintained.

Motorists are urged to abide by the road closure signs and to drive at an appropriate speed through the roadworks at all other times.

The public transport division is working with highway services to continue bus operations through the roadworks. Efforts will be made to ensure that any changes to scheduled bus services are notified in advance.

‘The scheme, which is now scheduled to finish on 3 October, will improve the lifespan and ride quality of the road, enhance footpaths, kerbing and drainage, and limit traffic speeds to support the safety of all road users, especially children attending the school,’ said the DoI spokesman.

Meanwhile, there have been strong protests at the possible use the old railway line in Foxdale for a temporary relief road when a £800,000 roadworks project in Higher Foxdale gets underway.

The scheme, which involves closing Foxdale’s main road, was initially forecast to last nine months but is now due to take eight months. The DoI hopes the project can start on October 3 but is waiting for planning approval for the work at the Mine’s Road junction.

It has also submitted a planning application to use the old railway line to allow traffic into the village from the St John’s direction. More than a dozen objections to that plan have been been lodged from those worried about safety of their children and the loss of a pleasant country walk.

The scheme involves reconstructing a 500m stretch of the road and footpath from Dove Cottage to Costain’s Yard and laying a stormwater pipe down the centre of the road.