Robertshaw: ‘I’ll be a true backbencher’

The only MHK - aside from the Speaker - not to have accepted a role in government says he wants to remain a ‘true backbencher’.

Douglas East MHK Chris Robertshaw was Minister for Policy and Reform in the Bell administration until he quit in February last year in frustration at the pace of government reform.

Last week, new Chief Minister Howard Quayle unveiled the line-up of departmental memberships.

Mr Robertshaw was the one notable absence among the MHKs. In the House of Keys this morning, however, he was elected Deputy Speaker, securing 14 votes ahead of Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson who picked up nine votes.

He told the Examiner he wanted to focus on a scrutiny role and be a ‘constructive critic’ of government.

He said: ‘I will be a true backbencher. I will be constructively critical. But I do wish this government well.’

Mr Robertshaw pointed out he had only ever been a Minister, and never political member. His decision not to put himself forward for a government role was a continuation of his policy of non-involvement in departments, he insisted.

He had expressed that view when he gave evidence to the Lord Lisvane review and fully supported the latter’s conclusion that the system of departmental members was not ‘remotely sustainable’. ‘The issue of patronage, and the perception or reality that members are receiving significant salary enhancements for a role that at worst may be unnecessary, is a reputational liability,’ said Lord Lisvane in his report.

Mr Roberthaw said: ‘Since I stepped down from CoMin I said I would not go back into a department. After the election it was fairly clear that they were not going to want me as a Minister.

‘Department members are not the way forward. We need a much stronger scrutiny review. The scrutiny committees shouldn’t be picking up the rubbish after the party, they should be engaged in live policy scrutiny. My view is that we need a pretty radical approach to things.

‘The government will be facing a number of tsunamis, not just one. We’ve had the VAT revision, the second tsunami is public sector pensions and then we have the escalating costs of health and social care.’

Aside from the Speaker, Juan Watterson, the only other Tynwald member who does not have a government role in the new line-up is Tony Wild MLC who was earlier this year convicted of a drink driving offence.

The only government department without an MLC as a political member is Health and Social Care.

Kate Beecroft, the LibVan new Minister for Health and Social Care, restated her opposition to MLCs having a government role when she stood as a candidate for Chief Minister.

Tynwald last week debated a motion tabled by Ramsey LibVan MHK Lawrie Hooper that MLCs should not be appointed as members of government.

However, the court overwhelmingly backed an amendment by Douglas North MHK David Ashford that the status quo should be maintained until the recommendations of the Lord Lisvane review have been debated.