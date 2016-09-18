Roisin’s Kilimanjaro climb raises £5,000 for MS charity

A Laxey woman has raised more than £5,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society UK after climbing Kilimanjaro.

Roisin Booth, who now lives in Edinburgh, went to Laxey Primary School and Ramsey Grammar School, and chose the charity in honour of her friend’s mother, Suzy Holland, who lives in Ramsey and suffers from the disease.

Roisin said: ‘I’m lucky. I’m fit and healthy and don’t need to face the challenges people with MS do. For some people with MS, like Suzy, symptoms come and go and every day can be different.

‘For others, the condition progresses and disabilities get worse – for them, even climbing stairs can be impossible. Climbing Kilimanjaro – and don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t all fun and games – was a doddle in comparison.’

After finishing school Roisin went on to gain a first class degree in accounting and finance from the University of Edinburgh in 2012.

Having followed her degree with professional ICAS accountancy qualifications earlier this year, Roisin works in finance for Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

The trek along the Lemosho route took eight days, with the summit hike starting at midnight on Friday, September 2. Roisin reached the top seven hours later, at 7am, having had to chip ice from her insulated water bottle to keep hydrated.

‘It doesn’t matter what you’ve read or what you’re told,’ said Roisin. ‘Nothing prepares you for the lack of oxygen, about half of that at sea level, or the amazing views.

‘My friends will be staggered to know that for once, I actually was speechless.’

Suzy said: ‘When Roisin announced last Christmas that she was going to climb Kili for the MS Society, it was me that was speechless.

‘I’m not sure why she thinks I’m an inspiration – I just get on with it – but I’ve benefitted from the help and support of the MS Society on the island and via the UK helpline and know that this is only possible because of people like Roisin and those who’ve sponsored her.

‘I’m in awe of what she’s done and how much she’s raised, and can’t thank her enough.’

You can still sponsor Roisin at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Roisin-climbs-kili