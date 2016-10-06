Romania mission will follow in Joey’s tyre tracks

TT star Joey Dunlop provided the inspiration behind a humanitarian trip being organised by a group of current and former Manx Grand Prix riders.

Travelling marshal Jim Hunter has teamed up with Ian Pert, an MGP competitor from Scotland, and Russ Henley to take humanitarian aid to Romania.

The trip, which will take place during autumn half-term, setting out on October 21, will follow in the footsteps, or tyre tracks, of 26-times TT winner Joey Dunlop who received an OBE in part for his efforts taking aid to Romania.

Dunlop’s trips were not well publicised at the time.

Jim said: ‘We will be completing the trip at the end of October. Although we have put some of our own money into making this trip happen we need support to cover ferry and diesel costs.’

Currently the plan is to take one van but depending on the response, which Jim says has so far been excellent, a second van may also make the trip. At the moment, he is collecting items to take with them and has set up collection points at various locations, including the branches of Shoprite at Peel, Ramsey, Douglas and Port Erin.

There is a JustGiving page set up for donations at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/vantripforbilly

Jim added: ‘In an ideal world we will be able to raise more than what is required to just cover costs, in which case we will donate the extra money to the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund.

‘Billy, from Laxey, was the 2015 Junior Manx Grand Prix race winner, but tragically lost his life in a racing accident at Scarborough earlier this year.

‘When that happened, the motorcycle racing community was robbed of one of its brightest young stars.

‘Not only this, but Billy was a highly commended member of the Parachute Regiment who had been officially recognised for his bravery engaging the enemy in recent conflicts.’

Donations of items such as children’s clothing, toiletries and bedding are being requested for the trip. In addition Jim hopes to take items of non-perishable foodstuffs such as rice, pasta or tinned items.

More than £3,500 has already been donated towards the trip via the Justgiving page. Crossings are being provided by the Steam Packet Company.