Ross Noble brings Brain Dump to Isle of Man

Geordie funnyman Ross Noble is returning to the island with his latest tour, Brain Dump.

He will be performing at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Monday (November 7).

He explained the title came from a customer review on Amazon for one of his DVDs.

‘They wrote: “This is just like a massive brain dump” and I thought: “Oh yeah, that’s exactly what my stuff is. I’ll have that!”’

Ross, dubbed the king of improvisational comedy, doesn’t see it as a risk that his ‘brain dumps’ are largely spontaneous.

‘The “risk” is all relative,’ he said.

‘It’s like driving a car; after 25 years you don’t get in a car and go “What if this goes wrong?”.

‘If you hit a few bumps in the road you just think: “Oh, this is fun, let’s bounce around for a bit!”.’

When asked how he thought his comedy has developed since he started out, he said: ‘The main change is that, because I’ve built up this really loyal audience, there’s more of a shorthand.

‘When I first started, if I was talking about something a bit left field people would go: “Oh god, where’s he going with this?”

‘Whereas now that’s what people want, they go: “Oh right! Where’s he going with this?”.’

Ross has clocked up some 17 appearances on BBC panel game Have I Got News For You and admits that he ‘absolutely loves it’.

‘I was still at school when the show started, so it was a really big deal when I first did it,’ he said.

‘It’s still the top panel show on telly. Because it’s been on for so long, it’s got a really strong sense of what the show is, it’s become very well defined.’

On one appearance Ross and team captain Paul Merton got every single question wrong and scored zero points.

‘We did it on purpose,’ he admitted.

‘I’d done the show so many times, so I jokingly said to Paul: “Why don’t we just see if we can score no points?”.

‘It’s actually harder than you think, because when an obvious story comes up it’s really hard not to say the answer.

‘Charlie Brooker was on the other team, and at the end he said: “I can’t believe we won!” and Paul went: “Well, we can!”.’

Noble’s acting CV has bumped up in recent years. He played a murderous clown in 2012 film Stitches and then a nurse in 2015 film P.O.V.

‘It’s definitely easier for a stand-up to do straight acting than an actor to do comedy.

‘In the horror movie Stitches – it sounds mad because I was playing a killer clown – but I wanted to play it as truthfully as possible.

‘I didn’t want people to go: “Oh, that’s just Noble dressed as a clown”.

‘I’ve just filmed another horror, and that’s a straight horror film; there are no laughs in it.’

Noble said more strange than playing a murderous clown was going on a date with Ian Smith, the actor who played Neighbours character Harold Bishop in the Australian comedy It’s a Date.

‘That was my idea, so I only have myself to blame,’ he said.

‘It was a mate of mine’s show – he asked me to write and be in an episode.

‘Afterwards I realised that I could have picked pretty much any Australian actress to date; I could’ve written myself a love scene!

‘But when he asked who I wanted to go on a date with I said Ian Smith, who plays Harold Bishop. We laughed about that for about an hour. But he agreed to it, and then the next thing you know I’m on a set sat opposite him.’

Doors open at 7pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets cost £22.50 including a 2 per cent booking charge.

They are available online at www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.

The show has a recommended minimum age of 15. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.