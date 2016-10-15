Rotary Club launches appeal to help Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

The Rotary Club of Onchan has launched an appeal to help provide aid in Haiti, after the devastating effect of Hurricane Matthew.

The club is raising money to donate to ShelterBox, a charity which helps provide shelter and water filtration equipment in the event of a natural disaster or conflict.

Nigel Dobson, president of the club, said: ‘This is one of the worst disasters to hit the region for many years,= and, coming after the terrible earthquake in 2010 that killed almost 10,000 people, the level of despair must be huge.’

Haiti is suffering from a severe cholera outbreak after the 2010 earthquake, and there are fears the situation may get worse.

Dr Frank Vaughan, chairman of Onchan Rotary Club’s international committee said: ‘This is the poorest country in Latin America and for seven days last week they suffered winds of 110mph, with gusting to over 145mph. Can you imagine winds faster than a bike racing in the TT continually blowing for 170 hours? Over 70,000 people now have no homes, that’s almost the population of our island, and with over a million people affected, they need our help now.’

For a donation of £30, the charity supplies areas in need with heavy duty ropes and tarpaulins, which can weather proof existing structures.

A donation of £70 can provide a complete water filtration unit.

Donations of £230 can provide a tented structure that can accommodate an extended family, and at £500, the highest costing form of aid is a complete ShelterBox.

He added: ‘The beauty of ShelterBoxes is that they contain so much more than shelter and water.

‘A full box will include household essentials that we take for granted, a tin opener, needle and thread, candles, a saucepan, and many other day to day items.

‘These people have lost everything.’

Onchan’s Rotary Club has worked with ShelterBox in the past, raising nearly £28,000 after the Boxing Day tsunami in 2004, which destroyed thousands of homes across South East Asia.

Mr Dobson asked the Manx public to help raise money for ShelterBox, saying: ‘This is a major disaster for some of the poorest people in the world. The people of the island have always punched above their weight in past appeals, I urge them to do so again.’

Donations to help disaster stricken areas of Haiti were started on Monday at the Rotary Club’s meeting, as £1,000 was donated to buy two ShelterBoxes.

All money raised will be spent directly on aid, with all members of the Rotary Club working for free.

Donations can be made by cheque to Onchan Rotary.

As well as being made out to The Liverpool Arms, Baldrine, IM4 6AE or The Snaefell Surgery, Cushag Road, Douglas, IM2 2BZ.

Electronic donations can also be made directly to Onchan Rotary’s charity account quoting ‘Haiti Appeal’ as the reference.

The sort code is 30-12-80 and account number is 00711886.

l If you would like someone from the Rotary Club to talk to your school, club or workplace about the work they are doing with Shelter Box, contact Nigel Dobson on nigel@suremail.im or call 215515.