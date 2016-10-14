Row in pub with former friend leads to £750 fine

A 45-year-old builder from Douglas has been fined £750 after a pub row with a former friend of 40 years escalated.

Alexander John Gelling, of Brunswick Road, also had a suspended sentence previously received increased from two years to three years.

On that occasion, he received 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, in February 2015 after admitting disorderly behaviour at the Heron pub in Anagh Coar.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, at 6.20pm on January 16, police were called after an incident at the Woodbourne pub in Alexander Drive in Douglas.

Gelling pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly behaviour on licensed premises but entered a basis of plea in which he said he had been drinking in the main bar when a man with whom he had been friends for around 40 years entered the pub.

Gelling said that the man was clearly intoxicated and was being loud and obnoxious. He said that he was being verbally abused by the man but kept turning his back on him.

Gelling said that he was embarrassed by the abuse and finally stood up and gestured for the man to go outside with him.

He admitted that, in the pub corridor, the pair grabbed each other by the jacket and said that the man tried to throw a punch at him but missed.

The two men then left the pub by separate exits.

Defending Gelling in court advocate Andrew Marshall said: ‘Mr Gelling and this man had been friends but their friendship had deteriorated.

‘Mr Gelling had only consumed two pints of Guinness while the other man had been out drinking for five hours.

‘My client admits grabbing his jacket but it had been a heated argument between old friends.

‘Mr Gelling has been back to the pub a number of times since and apologised to the landlord and that was accepted.

‘He has worked as a self-employed builder and joiner for 28 years and has a good reputation on the island.’

Mr Marshall went on to say how his client had been ‘no stranger to the courts’ in the 1980s and 90s but had since turned his life around.

Gelling supplied seven letters of reference, including one from the Woodbourne landlord, who said that he had known Gelling for more than 10 years and had never encountered any trouble with him. Another reference, from a former police inspector, described Gelling as ‘honest, reliable, hardworking and respectful’.

The other man involved in the incident was dealt with separately.

Gelling was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes.