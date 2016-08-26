Roz retires after 21 years on the bench

A magistrate from Union Mills has retired after 21 years serving the court.

Roz Wilson, who is 70, has worked at Chrystals and Next and also been a teacher in the UK.

She said: ‘I will miss my colleagues and the interest. It’s a fascinating job.’

Roz said she will be spending more time doing work with her local church.

Fellow magistrate Pat Costain paid tribute to Roz in court saying: ‘Roz Wilson has been a magistrate since February 6, 1995, over 21 years.

‘She is always a valuable member of the bench and works quietly, giving thought, deliberation and fairness to decisions in the retiring room and on the bench.

‘She has served on the Magistrates Executive Committee from March 2007 to March 2011 in charge of training, and she is also on the Licensing Appeals Tribunal.

‘Roz has seen many new laws and procedures and taken them all in her stride with her usual attitude to give of her best a true professional in all she does.

‘We thank Roz for all her work in the magistrates courts, she will be sadly missed for her knowledge and wisdom in all court matters.

‘From all the magistrates we wish her a very happy and healthy retirement.’

Advocate Darren Taubitz also addressed Roz and paid tribute saying he spoke on behalf of his fellow advocates when he said: ‘Thank you for your good humour, fairness, true professionalism and compassion.’

Mr Taubitz also thanked Roz for the way she dealt with young advocates.