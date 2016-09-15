Rugby club pulls 10-ton wagon to support Combat Stress charity

Members of Ramsey Rugby Club flexed their muscles in support of charity at the weekend by pulling a 10-ton lorry along the north promenade.

Around 22 members of the club took part in the event which saw them drag the lorry, supplied by shipping line Mezeron, who also gave a donation, 2.2 miles along the sea front.

Former club player and ex-armed services member James Kellett organised the event which raised £602 for the Combat Stress charity which supports service personnel who have suffered post-traumatic stress [PTSD] and other mental disorders.

‘It was just a great community event with everyone joining in and supporting it,’ he said.

‘We really want to educate people about PTSD and other mental illnesses and part of our objective is to try to take away some of the stigma that can be associated with it. An event like this helps to expose it to the wider community and make more people aware of it,’ he added.