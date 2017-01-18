Runaway tram had defective brakes

New details have emerged about the circumstances that led up to the dramatic crash on the Snaefell Mountain Railway.

On March 30 last year, a vintage tram was totally destroyed when it left the Summit station unmanned and uncontrolled, and travelled about 1.75km before crashing off the track.

It was lucky that no one was on board at the time and that it derailed before it reached the Bungalow road crossing.

A summary of the accident investigation findings was provided in a response to our Freedom of Information request last year.

It revealed shortcomings in the recording of inspections and maintenance of the parking brake on the trams – and failures in the way changes to railway infrastructure were managed.

But now following a successful appeal by the Examiner, a copy of the full findings have been published.

For the first time, they show there were defects with the mechanism on both parking brakes on the historic tram No.3.

A letter giving an update on the Health and Safety at Work Inspectorate’s investigation, sent by environment, safety and health director Bernard Warden to public transport director Ian Longworth in May last year, highlights a number of issues that had been identified.

Work to renew the platform surface at the Summit station had run over schedule.

As a result ground conditions for passengers were unsafe and trams arriving at the top off-loaded their passengers outside the Summit Hotel rather than at a newly-created drop-off point.

This meant that the tram already at the summit had to move onto the down line to allow the following tram to drop off its passengers.

Crews were aware of the general instruction not to leave trams unattended on the running lines but it had become ‘custom and practice’ to do so.

On this occasion the motorman left his tram for a period.

He was clear that he applied the parking brake and secured the tram to stop passengers getting on board.

‘The stretch of the down line on which he parked the tram was on a slight downhill slope and it started to roll towards the Bungalow at about the time the next tram approached on the up line,’ notes Mr Warden’s letter.

Changes to the trackwork ‘could have contributed to the incident’, he states, as the tram was parked on a more pronounced downhill gradient as the slope increased with distance from the summit.

A report by transport department engineers indicated that a toothed ratchet wheel in the parking brake mechanism at one end of the tram showed signs of wear or damage.

And subsequent investigations by a health and safety inspector identified that the metal shaft from the identical parking brake mechanism at the other end of the tram had fractured. Further testing could not establish whether the crack had formed before or during the crash.

No written inspection or maintenance procedure for the parking brakes was in place.

Mr Warden told Isle of Man Newspapers the issue with the brakes was ‘peripheral’ and public transport director Mr Longworth insisited it was ‘irrelevant’ to the crash’s cause.