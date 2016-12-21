Russian ice dancers share tips with schoolchildren

Students from Queen Elizabeth II High School and Bunscoill Ghaelgagh enjoyed a session on the ice with Snow White and her prince in the community marquee at Tynwald Mills.

The two principal skaters from the Russian Ice Stars company came to the island last week to perform a routine from their show ‘Snow White’.

Afterwards they invited the students on to the ice and gave them some tips to help their skating.

The whole company will return in April to perform the show at The Gaiety, reusing part of the rink at Tynwald Mills on the theatre stage. Performances take place from April 5 to 9.

Ice rink manager Nick Cooil, whose production company, Cool Edit, has been working with the Russian stars for four years explained: ‘It’s been 10 years since we’ve been able to have anything like this on the island so it’s very exciting.’

The Christmas ice rink at Tynwald Mills is supported by sponsorship from plan.com which has enabled them to put on free and concessionary sessions for schools, mums and tots, and charities.