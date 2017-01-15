Ryan and Agata complete special Diamond challenge

Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award holders Ryan Craig and Agata Bojanowska responded to the call to take on a personal venture and earn the limited edition Diamond Challenge.

The challenge was launched last year to mark the 60th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Rather than the four core elements of the bronze, silver and gold awards participants could choose a one-off goal, with a condition that they had to raise a minimum of £60 to go to help other young people benefit from the award scheme.

Agata, aged 19, raised her £60 by taking part in a cake sale.

And Ryan, also 19, raised his £60 by completing a sponsored climbing challenge on the Greek island of Kalymnos.

The former St Ninian’s High School students, who were both supported by DofE awards co-ordinator Alison Gawne and Ardwhallan Outdoor Education Centre, both achieved their Gold awards in 2015.

The awards were presented by The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, at St James’s Palace in London.

Ryan said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in my fourth Duke of Edinburgh award, which has helped me in so many ways throughout my BA degree studies in outdoor leadership at the University of Derby in Buxton.

‘I am so thankful to have had the opportunity to take part in such a worthwhile award and to see other participants complete their award last summer when I worked with Alison Gawne on the scheme.

‘Going to St James’s Palace with my dad, Alison, Agata and my friend Daniel Phair was the highlight of my year!’

Agata said the experience had been a ‘life changing event’.

‘I met wonderful people, gained really useful skills and would recommend the scheme to everyone,’ she said.

‘My friend has also recently signed up for her Diamond Award after seeing the wonderful time I had.’

Alison has seen the pair progress through the various stages of the award.

‘It is especially heartening to see these young people continue to support DofE by taking part in the Diamond Challenge,’ she said.

‘I am very proud of them.’

It’s too late to sign up for the Diamond Challenge now but there is still a chance to raise money for the island’s DofE Award by taking part in the Seven Hilltop Adventure Challenge. For details contact Alison on Alison.Gawne@sch.im or 686051.