Sailing delay after Ben’s technical problem

Tonight’s sailing from the Isle of Man to Heysham will be delayed.

The Steam Packet have issued the following information: ‘Due to a technical problem with the Ben My Chree, tonight’s (Sunday) 7.45pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham will be operated by Manannan with a delayed departure of 10.45pm with an estimated arrival time in Heysham of 1am.

‘Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 10pm.

‘Monday’s 2.15am sailing from Heysham to Douglas will be operated by Manannan and will depart at the earlier time of 1.45am with an estimated arrival time in Isle of Man of 4am. Passengers are asked to check-in no later than 1am.’

Contact the Steam Packet on 661661, 08722 992 992* (UK) / 0044 8722 992 992* (ROI & Outside UK)