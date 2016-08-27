Samaritans want to recruit more volunteers

Information about how to volunteer for the Samaritans will be available and a number of sessions next month.

Every six seconds Samaritans receives a call for help.

Samaritans offers confidential and judgement-free support to callers.

To find out more about volunteering and meet current volunteers come along to one of the information sessions which all start at 7pm with the exception of the session on September 3 which starts at 2pm.

Dates and locations are:

September 1 and 3: Samaritans office, 5 Victoria Place, Douglas

September 5: Civic Centre, Castletown

September 6: St Catherine’s Church Hall, Church Road, Port Erin

September 7: St Patrick’s Isle suite, House of Manannan, Peel

September 8: Ramsey Town Hall.

Sinead Nudd, Samaritans recruitment deputy, said: ‘We welcome anyone interested in volunteering to join us at the information sessions, ask as many questions as you like, and meet some of our current team. If you are unable to attend the information sessions but would like more information, please feel free to send us an email.

‘There’s no commitment if you come and meet us, it’s just a chance to find out how you could make a difference. We don’t ask for any specific “experience”, our volunteers are provided full training so we are well equipped when on duty.’

For more information about volunteering opportunities with Samaritans, or to find out more about the information sessions, contact Samaritans@manx.net