Santa Dash in Douglas this lunchtime

The annual Isle of Man Bank Santa Dash will take place around the streets of Douglas this lunchtime.

The one-mile event will get under way at 12.30pm.

It will start at the bank’s Prospect Hill branch with cash prizes up for grabs in the men’s and women’s categories, plus best dressed Santa Claus, Mrs Claus and team.

The winners will be announced in South Douglas Old Friends’ Association on Finch Road straight after the dash is completed.

Register online here: http://www.iombank.com/iom/personal-banking/santa-dash.ashx?intcam=santa_dash_2015