Santa makes his way to the Groudle Glen railway

Its full steam ahead for Christmas this weekend, when the Santa trains get underway at groudle Glen this Saturday.

Santa will be in his grotto at the Lhen Coan station, where visitors will met by his elves and be given a warm welcome, with a mince pie, a glass of mulled wine, a hot drink or some sweets for the children.

Children can also have their picture taken when they visit him at his woodland home before boarding the train for a trip back through the glen.

The trains will be running from 10am until 3pm this week from Saturday, 10th and Sunday 11th, and next week from the 17th and 18th of December.

Tickets for the train ride are £6, and are available online