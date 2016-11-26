Satellite tracker shows basking shark visiting Moroccan waters for second time

Satellite technology has helped scientists understand more about basking sharks.

Flowrider, an eight-foot long make, was tagged by the Manx Basking Shark Watch research team.

He was in a large group of at least 20 basking sharks that visited Manx waters on a single day on August 7, 2015.

In January 2016 Flowrider became the first basking shark satellite tagged in Manx waters to travel to waters off Morocco.

The satellite tracker has found him there again on Tuesday, November 15.

A spokesman said: ‘Flowrider has shown a very interesting migratory pattern, travelling from Manx waters, popping up off the Moroccan coast in January 2016.

‘We didn’t hear from his tag again until March 31 this year when it signalled as being up off the French coast.

‘He must have found a good surface plankton bloom to feed from offshore of La Rochelle as he kept on coming to the surface there for two weeks.

‘He then popped up for a day near Brest, France.

‘In May 2016 he had been surface feeding off the southern Irish coast for a week.

‘He then travelled to the north of Ireland and we didn’t hear from his tag again until he popped up off Morocco for the second time!’

When the shark watching team adds the results of all basking shark researchers together they say they start to see an overall pattern of seasonal migrations between British, French, Spanish and Moroccan waters that will enable marine planners to make ‘informed marine management decisions’.