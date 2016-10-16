School children pay visit to Government House

Dhoon School pupils enjoyed a behind the scenes look of Government House from Lieutenant Governor Sir Richard Gozney.

The trip by year six children (ages eight and nine), class teacher Anthony Cross and head teacher Max Kelly comes after His Excellency was guest of honour at the school’s 140th anniversary celebrations held before the end of summer term in July.

He then invited the children to his official residence so that they could have a look around and learn about the role of the island’s Lieutenant Governor.

Mr Kelly told the Isle of Man Examiner: ‘This was a wonderful opportunity for our pupils to visit an important building in the Isle of Man.

‘We were all amazed that His Excellency took the time to personally talk to us and show the pupils around – and for that we are most grateful.’

The visit, which took place on Wednesday last week, began with a talk from Sir Richard followed by a question and answer session.

The pupils were then invited to take part in a quiz before being served refreshments.

They then enjoyed a run around in the spacious grounds of Government House in Onchan – usually reserved for garden parties and other official functions rather than an extended school playing field.

The Lieutenant Governor said: ‘Seeing Dhoon School in July was a vivid experience.

‘Welcoming them to Government House three months later was as much fun all over again.’

He described the children as ‘charming’.

One of the children that visited Government House was Josh Caine.

He said: ‘It was great fun. The food was delicious.

‘The best part of the trip was doing the quiz and the time we spent outside.

‘The most interesting thing we learned was that the island is autonomous but not independent.’

The school hope to return to Government House next year with a different group of pupils.

Dhoon School, in Maughold, celebrated its 140th anniversary with a range of events including a free coffee morning where people had the chance to look around the school and share memories and then ended with a summer fair.