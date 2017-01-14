School’s open day runs like clockwork

Time has stood still at Ballasalla School for many years since the timepiece on the clock tower stopped working.

It has been given a new lease of life thanks to Ronaldsway Aircraft Company apprentices Adam Calder and Nathan Teare. They repaired the clock’s mechanism by remanufacturing a number of the original parts.

A school open day was held on Monday to celebrate the fitting of the newly repaired clock, which was unveiled by Education and Children Minister Graham Cregeen.

Friends of Ballasalla School, members of the community, pupils, parents and staff, past and present attended.

Bobba Cowley recalled: ‘I used to look at the clock to decide when to go for the bus to work, but that was back in the 1950s.

‘It is wonderful to see it working again.’

Pupil Kiera Corlett, aged 10, said: ‘It is really good that the clock is working again because when we are playing outside we can look at the clock and know if it is time to go home.’