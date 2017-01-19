School stages Health Week

Emotional wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle are being promoted at a ‘Health Week’ hosted by St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School.

The Douglas school is running the event alongside the Department of Health and Social Care’s health visiting and school nursing services with the support of local businesses such as Top Banana and Robinson’s.

The week’s activities include a health fair for the children and their families as well as visits from personal trainers, and will culminate tomorrow (Friday) with a ‘Zumbathon’, which will give pupils a taste of the popular dance-based fitness routine.

School nurse Cheryl Dodd said: ‘Health-related issues which affect people in later life usually start out from bad habits they’ve developed in their young age.

‘So it is key to give the children this knowledge now so that they can implement it into their lives as early as possible and they aren’t falling into those habits.’

She added: ‘The health fair was open to the parents and teachers so that they can also pass the message on to the children and help them stick at it. It’s very much about the community working together for the future of the children.’

The ‘Health Week’ is part of the DHSC strategy to urge people to take responsibility for their own health and, if successful, could lead to similar future events.

Pupils will also be taking part in ‘The Daily Mile’ which is a 15-minute exercise where pupils run or walk in what they are wearing at the time.

Health visitor Laura Kewley said: ‘It’s inclusive for all the children and gives them an opportunity to burn off their energy before going into the classroom to learn.’

This is something which pupils are being encouraged to continue and it’s hoped will be the legacy of health week.

Laura added: ‘If we are ever going to make a change it’s going to have to be across the community.

‘The main focus can’t just be on the children, it has to be a family approach meaning the whole family has to commit to making changes.’

Pupil Keira Cosgrove, 10, said: ‘It’s important to understand your body so you can have a healthy future.’

Zachary Hilger, 11, said he’d learned that ‘ if you don’t take care of yourself then you won’t feel mentally good about yourself either’.