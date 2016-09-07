Schools urged to teach pupils the Manx national anthem

Schools have been encouraged to teach their students the Manx National Anthem, following comments made by politicians and members of the public saying that youngsters don’t know the words.

The Department of Education and Children sent an email to all schools stating that members of the public, politicians and government officers had noticed there has been ‘relatively low’ engagement from children with the island’s National Anthem, O Land of Our Birth.

It said that ‘the finer detail of the content of curricula is delegated to schools but it seems there is little argument that pupils should be aware of at least the first verse of the national anthem’.

The DEC stated that more consideration and encouragement should be given to how it is included in the curriculum so students have more opportunities to learn the words.

The email however also said that pupils were proud to join in with the wider community in singing the anthem at events and the response from students has been positive.

A statement issued by the DEC said: ‘Follow ing a small number of comments from members of the public, the Department of Education and Children recently asked schools to consider how the National Anthem of the Isle of Man is incorporated into the curriculum and provide encouragement to young people to engage with the anthem during significant events in which it’s included.

‘The Department of Education and Children believes it is important that students develop a strong sense of pride in the Isle of Man and an understanding of the richness of Manx heritage and culture.

‘Joining in with singing the anthem would form part of that and would be in line with a Tynwald resolution of January 2003, which states that is should be custom and practice that the National Anthem of the Isle of Man is used on official and ceremonial occasions, in schools and a 2011 Curriculum Order, which states that “where appropriate, the content of all subjects shall include references to Manx culture and history”.’

It adds: ‘Schools on the Isle of Man would routinely address many such aspects of Manx history and culture within the curriculum and are proud to do so.’

Both primary and secondary school students in the island return to school today (Wednesday).