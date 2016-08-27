Scooter rider is put on 12 months’ probation

A 22-year-old man from Douglas has been handed a 12-month probation order after riding a scooter with on licence or insurance.
Michael Sean James Webb, of Lheannag Park, was also disqualified from driving for six months.
Webb pleaded guilty to driving with no vehicle licence, having no insurance, having no driving licence, failing to notify a change of ownership, and breaching a community service order.
Webb was stopped by police on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas on May 9. He told police he didn’t think he needed to do CBT (compulsary basic training), which motorcyclists are required to do with a provisional, but his provisional licence had expired in March anyway.
Defending Webb in court advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘My client purchased the scooter a few months before the incident and it had been off the road for repairs.
‘He accepts he has not complied properly with probation.’
