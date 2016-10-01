Screening of Australian Ballet’s Sleeping Beauty

The Australian Ballet’s production of The Sleeping Beauty will be screened at Broadway Cinema in Douglas.

The recording of a live performance will be shown on Tuesday next week from 7pm.

It’s the world premiere of artistic director David McAllister’s production in cinemas and promises to bring history’s most loved fairy tale into the modern age, with lavish sets and costumes by Gabriela Tylesova and never-seen-before staging, designs and choreography. Tickets cost £12.50 or £10 for concessions.

