Seal pup monitored by MSPCA

A baby seal pup was found washed up on the shore at a Beach in Peel, on Sunday morning.

The young seal pup, still clad in its white fur, was spotted in the middle of Fenella Beach and reported to the MSPCA by members of the public. The animal charity then kept the juvenile seal pup under observation for the rest of the day.

Signs were placed on Fenella beach in Peel on Sunday to warn people not to approach the seal pup

They also posted information and warning signs to the public, advising people to keep their distance, and to keep pets under control and away from the seal.

The arrival of the seal pup allowed the MSPCA to demonstrate their new approach to the handling of seal pups, found on the Manx coastline.

‘In cases like this, we sit back and observe the seal pup for a period of 24 hours, and only then would we intervene,’ said MSPCA Animal Welfare Officer Adrian Cannell. ‘In this case, the pup was ashore for only six to seven hours.’

At this time of year, it can be common to see seal pups around the coastline, and although they look abandoned, Adrian said that it is often not the case.

‘Quite often they come out of the water to relax and rest, basically get a bit of time to chill out. In these cases it’s best to back off and give them space. We ask the public not to interfere with them and to make sure their dogs are kept under control and well away from them.’

In this case the seal was evidently healthy and well fed, and was not unduly alarmed by the attention it was receiving.

Eventually the pup left on the high tide, shortly before three O’clock in the afternoon, to be safely reunited with its parent, out in the bay

If the you find a seal pup out of water, contact the MSPCA on 851672