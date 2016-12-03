Seasonal dashes hit streets in north and south

Get into the festive spirit with a Christmas dash that’s going to be taking place around the streets of Ramsey.

The event is the brainchild of Andrew Cubbon and Zoe Chestnut, a couple who opened Quay Fitness gym in the town in March.

Andrew explained: ‘We wanted to do something fun for Christmas and fitness related, and also something that the whole town could get involved in. ‘We have been lucky to have the support of the commissioners, police and the business community of Ramsey and it is looking like it’s going to be a great fun afternoon.’

He added: ‘We hope to make this an annual event that will grow and grow.’

The race takes place on Saturday next week (December 10) from 2pm, starting and finishing at Ramsey Town Commissioners’ car park on the corner of West Street and Derby Road.

The route will see participants run, walk or skip their way along West Street, past Quay Fitness, and then down the town’s main shopping street, Parliament Street.

When they reach St Paul’s Square they will then turn left and back to the start along West Quay. In total, it’s just under a mile.

Christmas-themed fancy dress is compulsory!

Young runners are welcome to take part as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

There will be prizes for the winner, fastest competitor under the age of 16 and best fancy dress.

The deadline to enter is Monday (December 5).

It costs £5 for adults and £2 for children.

Proceeds from the Christmas dash will be split between two Manx charities, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation and Ramsey RNLI.

Entry forms are available from Quay Fitness and all outlets in Ramsey town centre displaying the Christmas dash poster.

Seasonal refreshments will be provided for all competitors.

Meanwhile, Castletown’s first annual Santa Dash takes place this Saturday at 3pm.

Its sponsored by Castletown Chamber of Commerce and Castletown Ale Drinkers, will all proceeds going to a charity within the town of the CADS’ choice.

Starting from the Market Square, runners will head towards The Quay, up Bank Street and then back along Malew Street to the square.

Sponsor forms are available from Loui’s Barbers, in Arbory Street, and in the pubs around the town .

It coincides with the Christmas lights being switched on at 5pm that day.