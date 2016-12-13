Second defibrillator installed at Noble’s Park

A second automatic defibrillator machine has been installed in Noble’s Park.

The new machine is attached to the wall of the Noble’s Park pavilion near to the toilets and the Hoggery headquarters of the Road Racing Medical Services.

A first defibrillator was attached to the wall of the grandstand building in the summer. The latest equipment has been installed thanks to a partnership between Douglas Council, which provided the device and the Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation charity that provided the secure case for it.

Council leader David Christian thanked the charity for its support and stressed the importance of the defibrillator, which can be used by any member of the public, in the event of a cardiac arrest. Other machines are at Douglas golf course, town hall, library and crematorium and Ballacottier service centre.