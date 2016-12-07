Secret Santa gifts for superhero children

Do you know a superhero child that deserves an extra special present from Santa?

Or could you help the charity Little Piece of Hope provide the gifts for the 36 children already nominated?

Following its success in 2014 when 15 children were nominated the charity is again running its Secret Santa initiative.

The charity’s founder, Helen Sheppard, explained: ‘The initiative is about spreading some happiness to children who really deserve it and saying well done for everything you’ve done.

‘They’ve been nominated for all sorts of reasons. Some are very ill, or have family members who are ill and have been a great support to them.

‘Others have done charitable deeds in the community and others are going through hardship.

‘When we did this in 2014 and I delivered the presents, the smiles on both the children’s faces and their families’ said it all.’

One of those nominated this year is Michael Skillan McParland, who is six and lives in Castletown, and will be receiving a toy wrestling set.

Helen said: ‘He suffers with extremely bad glue ear and is due to get hearing aids in a couple of weeks.

‘For the past year he’s hardly been able to hear and has had numerous hospital appointments.

‘He didn’t tell his school or his mum he couldn’t hear so as not to cause a fuss, and just got on with it.

‘His mum says his hearing aids are due to be fitted in two weeks and he’s trying to be brave.’

Gifts range from teddy bears to electronics and gift experiences have already been donated by Curraghs Wildlife Park and the Steam Packet.

Helen said: ‘The most expensive item we’re looking for this year is a laptop for a teenage girl whose family is going through a hard time at the moment due to bereavement and hardship.’

Children can be nominated until December 15 and presents need to be sourced by December 22.

Anyone who would help to deliver the presents as Santa is also asked to get in touch.

Little Piece of Hope was set up in 2012 to offer support to bereaved parents and sick children. This year, their corporate sponsor was Old Mutual International.

Contact Helen on 202074 or email littlepieceofhope@manx.net